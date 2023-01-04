Jhené Aiko Shares Glimpse Of Newborn While Breastfeeding

Jhene Aiko attends her TRIP exhibit powered by Samsung at Faena Beach Dome on December 5, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Jhené Aiko has finally revealed a glimpse at her and Big Sean’s son, Noah. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), Aiko, 34, took to her Instagram stories to show her and Noah having some mother-son time with the newborn nestled on her chest as she breastfeeds him.

The four-second video clip is brief and minimal, with a “2 months” text sticker featured in the peek into their baby’s life.

Along with the cuddly IG story, the Sleep Soul singer also posted numerous stories with motherly inspiration and affirmations of motherhood as she embarks on the journey for a second time.

One post the singer reposted from mom guilt united discussed the evolution of mothers after giving birth and their dedication to their offspring no matter how “overwhelmed” or “burnt out” they may be.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean welcomed their first child together, a healthy baby boy named Noah Hasani, on Nov. 8, 2022.

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain, he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she typed in the affectionate IG post’s caption.

Sean Don echoed her sentiments in his own IG post, expressing that Noah is “everything we could ever ask for and more.”

“After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” the Detroit rapper continued. “Happy, Healthy, and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son, Noah, 11/8/22.”