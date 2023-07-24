Jill Scott Praises Beyoncé After Attending Renaissance World Tour Chicago Show

Jill Scott may have never got to see some of the greats live, but she is basking in the fact that she got to witness Beyoncé’s greatness live and in color.

Following the Renaissance World Tour’s Chicago stop, the Philly native took to Instagram with her relatable reaction to the concert.

“I had to calm down and cool offff because I just saw the Renaissance Tour tonight. I saw my Beyoncé,” gushed the poet, 51.

“I didn’t get a chance to see Michael Jackson — I ain’t had no money. I didn’t get a chance to see James Brown. I didn’t get a chance to see Tina Turner, but I got a chance to see Beyoncé tonight. Oh my God y’all. Phenomenal is an understatement. That vocal ability, the charisma, the honesty, sincerity onstage. I don’t have the — I’m touched,” she continued.

During the show, Bey gave a shout out to Scott in her performance of “BREAK MY SOUL – THE QUEENS REMIX.” The Houston native declared, “We got Jilly from Philly in the house tonight. When we get to that part, y’all gotta sing it loud okay? Y’all ready?”

The neosoul songbird‘s sentiments echoed her viral reaction to seeing Bey live during the On The Run II Tour nearly five years ago.

“It was literally the best performance I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Hands down,” said Scott in a video (below) from August 2018. “The production, your costuming, the lighting, choreography, tenderness… That’s what the f**k I’m talking about! That’s what I’m talking about! It was so Black a**! It was BLACK A**! Danced my makeup off. Love you. Thank you. Damn! Proud of you.”

Fans love how Bey and Scott support one another, and the latter even joked that she’d give the Queen a kidney. “I walked into loving this Artist. Yes, the God given talent. Yes to the fking EFFORT, vision, ethics, balance, COST, clearly I can go on. #Stan #1of1 #Yup #Itearupeverytime #proudaf #ahhhIlovemylife,” tweeted Scott.