Jim Jones Continues To Criticize Pusha T: “You Not In My Top 50”



Jim Jones doubled down on his Pusha T criticism during a visit to The Breakfast Club, challenging his impact on the culture.

The Harlemite gestured to multiple people in the room, including Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, asking them whether or not they could rap along to five Pusha tracks.

“Could you name five Pusha T records?” Jones continued to ask. “Could you name five Pusha T records? No. Could you rap to five Pusha T records?”

Charlamagne began to list off cuts like “Nosetalgia” and “If You Know You Know” before Jones interrupted him, shocked, saying, “I didn’t know he had fans like that.”

As DJ Envy and two other men said no, the “Summer In Miami” emcee proceeded to pose the same question regarding Jay-Z and Drake. He clarified that he wasn’t insulting Push’s skills on the mic, but he still wasn’t cracking his top 50 list due to a lack of cultural impact.

“Could you rap five Jay verses if they came on? Could you rap five Drake verses if they came on? You lying because you work at radio. I’m just gonna say that because ni**as gonna say Jim went way wildin.'”

“Shoutout to Pusha T, I love your soul,” he continued his critique. “You my dawg. You not in my top 50. You might be in Charlamagne’s top 50 and things like that, but you haven’t done that much for me in my life. I never wanted to be like Pusha, I never had a Pusha moment in my life. Where I’m from, ni**as wanted to be like you if you was really that dude as a rapper.”

Capo’s comments echo sentiments he made on the RapCaviar Podcast in April 2023.

During the conversation, the “We Set The Trendz” rapper insisted that Push wasn’t worthy of being labeled one of Hip-Hop’s 50 best rappers of all time.

Jimmy explained that Big Sean, Cam’Ron, and NBA Youngboy were worthier of the title than the Virginia native.

“What has he done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn’t get himself?” the Dipset member questioned. “He’s nice as sh*t. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done?

“Nobody has dressed like him. Nobody wants to be like Pusha T. I don’t remember nothing. And let’s not be evil, but we don’t talk about rap where the ni**a that’s popping the bi**hes wanna f**k and the ni**as wanna be like. I don’t know too many ni**as in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T. Pusha T don’t hold no weight out here. He not pushing no sh*t out here.”