Jim Jones Dubs Drake Dipset’s Honorary Fifth Member

Drake’s recent takeover at The Apollo featured a plethora of surprises for devoted Hip-Hop fans. One standout highlight was when the Canadian phenom rocked Cam’ron’s infamous pink fur coat and transformed the stage into the corner of 140th and Lenox, complete with its own Harlem Up Deli Market—an homage to Dipset’s 2003 Source Awards performance.

After Cam’rom, Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey, and Jim Jones briefly took over with their hits, “Dipset Anthem” and “We Fly High,” the latter later crowned Drizzy the “official 5th member of #DIPSet” in a video on Instagram. The Take Care rapper rocked a Diplomats bomber jacket as Jones captioned the moment, “U did tht thnku bless up to the whole #OVO.”

Drake was also gifted with a custom OVO x Dipset bracelet, made by Jones himself. When speaking on his personal affinity for Dipset, the rapper stated, “These guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different—all the way in Canada.”

Funny enough, Jones and Drake have a comical history considering the New York native passed on signing him as an artist.

“Drake definitely ran across my desk,” the former Love & Hip Hop star explained. “I got a call from Alan Grunblatt, I think I was on tour, and Alan was like, ‘I got this guy named Drake, he’s an actor, he’s on Degrassi.’ I’m like, ‘Who the f**k is Drake on Degrassi?’ He let me hear him rapping, like, this boy could rap his a** off.”

However, Drizzy’s talent wasn’t enough. “Then I looked at him, I’m like, ‘Boy, what do you mean? What am I going to do with boy? He’s an actor, he’s in a wheelchair on the Disney Channel.’ I’m like, ‘Boy, I don’t know how to make this work out,’” Jones continued. He later regretted his initial judgements after hearing Drake freestyle about Princess Diana.