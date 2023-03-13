Jim Jones Crowns Drake As Greatest Rapper Of All Time Over Jay-Z

During a recent interview with Complex, Jim Jones called Drake the greatest rapper of all time—even over Jay-Z. The Harlemite spoke about linking with the Her Loss rapper for his recent Apollo Theatre show and how Dipset’s involvement in the intimate show came about.

“Drake has a lot of respect for [us] coming up listening to Dipset music. So, it just was a full circle [moment]; it was dope,” he detailed. “He gave us our flowers that a lot of people don’t give us. That we deserve. So, I really tip my hat to him. Plus, it’s a family-oriented thing. Drake is Young Money, Young Money is Dipset. It’s one big family.”

He was then asked about his thoughts on Drake’s current place in the Hip-Hop pantheon, with Jones crowning the artist “the greatest of all time.”

“I would say he’s the greatest of all time. I would just give that to him. And I mean, there’s a lot of people from the beginning and people that invented Hip-Hop, I know. But the greatest of all time, it’s a big statement, and the relevancy that he keeps showing year after year, hit after hit, record after record. Any song that he has put out has seemed to go multiple platinum. That’s never happened before in history. I mean, there are a few other people that do astronomical numbers like that, but he really in it. From all angles of music.”

Drake poses with the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion”, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

“What [Jay-Z] has done to this game is astronomical. He’s like Michael Jordan for what he has put on and what he has done since he came in the game and where he’s at right now. But Jay exited music a long time ago. And that space, that void, I don’t know if it’s a void, but Drake has not exited and he’s still going strong to this day and it doesn’t seem like he’s stopping no time soon. You got to give him that. [The greatest] would definitely be Drake or [Lil Wayne] or Tupac. And I’m saying Tupac because I’m selfish with that. He was my all-time favorite coming up.”

The Back In My Prime rapper then elaborated on his bold claim, asserting that while Jay-Z is also one of the greats, the kids are “not quoting no Jay records.”

“Plus, half of these kids don’t know any Jay records. They’re not quoting no Jay records. They’re quoting all Drake sh*t. They know multiple Drake records. So, in our day, we’re willing to highlight Jay or Tupac, then yeah, we could. But in this day, us highlighting our era really don’t hold no merit in what’s functioning right now. And it ain’t basketball, it’s rap. So, we tend to forget a lot of that sh*t from back in those days.”

Watch the full interview above.