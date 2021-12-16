Jim Jones And Freddie Gibbs’ Crews Allegedly Get Into An Altercation In Miami

Steak wasn’t the only beef served up at Miami’s Prime 112 last Tuesday (Dec. 14) as rappers Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs allegedly got into a physical altercation at the popular eatery following a verbal exchange.

According to numerous accounts, the rappers and their respective crews crossed paths as Jim and company were exiting the restaurant and Gibbs and his cohorts were entering the establishment. After Jones apparently confronted Gibbs over his past comments, a member of Jim’s entourage allegedly struck Gibbs in the face, with Jim continuing to attack Gibbs, whose security was punched and kicked in the face by Jim’s team.

While no video footage of the alleged incident has surfaced, neither rapper nor their reps have yet to confirm or deny the reports. Eyewitnesses of the alleged brawl took to social media to relay what they observed. “Just saw Jim Jones and his crew laying fools out in Miami on South Beach,” wrote one Twitter user. “It was Freddie Gibbs and his pose BTW… dudes got mad afterward because we were laughing at how homeboy’s head repeatedly got slammed into the couch.”

It was Freddie Gibbs and his pose BTW… dudes got mad afterwards because we were laughing at how homeboy's head repeatedly got slammed into the couch ??? — GO (@MingoGrant) December 15, 2021

On Instagram, a user who is believed to have been accompanying Jones and his entourage at the restaurant at the time of the alleged dustup also wrote about Freddie Gibbs being assaulted but failed to mention who was behind the assault. “Just seen Freddie Gibbs get whopped at prime 112 but imma mind my business,” the user posted on their Instagram Story, lending further credence to the reports.

The bad blood between Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones has been ongoing for nearly a decade, with Gibbs sending shots at Jim on the song “Freddie Soprano” from his 2013 album, ESGN (Evil Seeds Grow Naturally). Rhyming “This V and this L that I throw up don’t stand for Vampire Life/S o sorry Mr. Jones, twisting your fingers get you gone,” Gibbs, who claims affiliation with the Vice Lords gang, seemed to be accusing Jim of falsely claiming the Vice Lords in the promotion of his Vampire Life clothing brand. Gibbs’ verbal attacks on Jim did not stop there, as he pegged the Harlem rapper as a “wannabe blood” in an Instagram post in 2014 and reposted a picture of Jim wearing a waist-trainer.

That same year, Gibbs was shot following a performance in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, after which Jim posted a tweet allegedly alluding to the shooting, writing, “U gotta be careful in bk they give it up.” No arrests were made in the 2014 Brooklyn shooting of Gibbs.