Jim Jones Teases Sharing More Details About Freddie Gibbs Scuffle

Jim Jones said there is more to the story of his and Freddie Gibbs’ scuffle at Prime 112 in Miami back in December 2021. The Harlem rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 12) and teased that he may release details of what really happened.

“Prime footage loadin lol,” The Dipset rapper wrote in a now-deleted post. “Should I b petty or keep or player cause this s**t look nasty is all I’m a say lol.”

The 46-year-old posted a follow-up video where it seemed that he had a change of heart and will instead take the high road. “As I’m sitting in this gym reflecting, I just wanna say, I’m way too smart to let any of you ni**as trick me out of my position, you heard? When I was young I moved off emotion, you dig? I’m not so young anymore, you heard?”

The “We Fly High” rapper then turned his message into both encouragement and a warning for others. “And if you a king, you never give a f**k about the opinions of peasants. Remember I told you that, you heard? When you try to get to it, stay consistent, and that’s gon’ bring you motivation. More music loading — I’m on they a** this season.”

Jones’ conflicting message follows Freddie Gibbs downplaying the situation during his Wednesday (Oct. 12) trip to The Breakfast Club. “It was some furniture moving, but it was a food fight or something like that. It wasn’t nothing crazy like that. Nobody got f**ked up to that point.”

It’s been a year of tension and resolution for the $oul $old $eparately rapper, who allegedly was also involved in an altercation with Benny The Butcher’s crew in Buffalo back in May. While he and the Griselda rapper went back and forth on social media with no sign of resolution any time soon, the Gary, Ind. rapper did make peace with his former label boss Jeezy after a decade-long feud.

Time will tell if things can be resolved with Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones, but it seems like Capo is focused elsewhere.