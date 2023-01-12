Jim Jones Responds To Gunna’s “Touchy” RICO Plea Deal

Jim Jones is not feeling Gunna’s decision to take that plea deal for his freedom. Jones sat down for an interview with DJ Univercity who asked the Harlemite about his initial reaction to the YSL RICO case. The “Weather Man” rapper asserted he wasn’t going to say much due to it being a “touchy” topic. However, Jones, 46, stated that Gunna and YSL associates opting for plea deals conflict with the street codes he abides by.

“It’s definitely a touchy situation that Thug is facing, I don’t know the whole situation, [but] from where I come from, taking a plea when you have co-defendants is really not the thing you supposed to do,” the VL: 12 Days Of Xmas entertainer remarked. “If you up against a case by yourself, that’s something different. But when you’re taking a plea it’s a touchy thing.”

“I don’t really want to touch too much on it because I’ve seen my ni**as go through some of the same things. But I can say this — none of my ni**as took a plea. They all in jail right now doing the time. They accepted what they did, they accepted who snitched on them, they accepted it all, and they all sat down and did their time.”

Later in the conversation with Univercity, the Diplomatic Immunity rhymer reiterated that people he knows and associate with didn’t consider the plea deal route. Additionally, Jimmy shared kind words for Young Thug during his case and insisted that there may be a chance that he could come home in the end.

“Nobody tried to take a plea, nobody tried to go around. Ni**as even went to trial,” he said. “They did everything they could. But do that. Sometimes the people that you love might not be the people that you need to have next you all the time. You gotta be aware; awareness is everything. By me not being aware, I would not be here to give you this interview.

“God bless Young Thug because he’s definitely a dope soul. He’s a Black man that started from nothing and helped so many Black people become successful. I tip my hat to Thug. I’ve seen some crazy things — you never know, that man could come home, and that’s what I be praying for.”

According to The Atlanta Journal-Consistitution, Gunna, née Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, 29, was released from custody on Dec. 15, 2022. Kitchens accepted an Alford plea after initially being sentenced to five years in prison with one year served.

As a result, the rapper’s one-year sentence was then reduced to time served. The judge also suspended the remaining four years of his jail sentence, agreeing that Gunna would complete 500 hours of community service.