Jim Jones Thinks Jadakiss Didn’t Capitalize On ‘Verzuz’ Success With New Album

Jim Jones feels as if Jadakiss hasn’t fully capitalized on the success of the Verzuz battle between The LOX and Dipset and says that he would’ve appreciated a new solo album from the rap vet in the wake of the event.

Jones recently appeared on The Amazing AllHipHop podcast and spoke on his respect for Kiss and how his performance on the Verzuz stage raised his profile exponentially.

“‘Kiss reaped a lot of benefits from the Verzuz, man,” Jones told Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur in a new interview. “I mean, we all do things different and sh*t like that, but he had a hell of an opportunity to do a lot.”

The Harlem rep also argues that Jada could’ve earned a platinum plaque with unreleased material and wouldn’t have even needed to record new music in order to score impressive sales returns. “I wish that he would have dropped a project at that time because it didn’t even matter what he would have put out in that window of time that he had. He could’ve just took eight records he had in the stash and just put them bit**es out, that bi**h was going platinum.”

He continued, adding “That was one thing I wish he would’ve did as me being a fan and me being a ni**a in the industry. Like, ‘Yo, man, it’s a moment, he’s supposed to go. Next day, single out, everything. I’m in the studio right now with Swizz tonight, like ni**a!’”

From Jones’ perspective, a new solo album from Jada would have been timely given the buzz surrounding the battle. However, Kiss himself says he saw benefits from the increase in attention and exposure for himself and his groupmates.

“My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos,” he said. “Just in general my numbers went up. It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”

Watch Jim Jones speak about Jadakiss, their historic Verzuz battle and more below.