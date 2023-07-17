Jim Jones Says Jay-Z And Dame Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Breakup Could’ve Been Avoided

Jay-Z and Damon Dash splitting up due to internal issues at Roc-A-Fella will forever be a topic of conversation. Jim Jones recently admitted that he believes the split could have been avoided.

Capo sat down with Talib Kweli for the Monday (July 17) episode of the People’s Party podcast and discussed a myriad of topics. When it came time to discuss Dipset’s time under Roc-A-Fella, he reflected fondly on how it began. “When we first got there, it was a great thing, okay? It made sense,” the Harlem rapper said. “Everybody was on the same page […] That’s a family-oriented situation when we first got there. But we have nothing to do with what Jay and Dame got going on.”

Jones also spoke about how Hov and Dame’s inevitable beef caused people to choose who to align with. “Their controversy and their separation led to a lot of the artists taking sides, which was kind of f**ked up. I was never silent as a Roc-A-Fella artist, but I had to roll with what Cam was doing. It was a whole fucked up situation. And this is something that, looking back, I think could have been avoided. That sh*t was just some simple sh*t that could have been avoided, you know what I mean?” Check out the full episode below.

Jim Jones has previously spoken about the infamous Roc-A-Fella split and its impact beyond the roster of artists the label had. “The confusion at the Roc-A-Fella breakup did a lot of damage for New York music,” the Dipset member told DJ Self during a March episode of Apt. 5H. “Remember, Roc-A-Fella had so many different types of music. They had The Diplomats, they had State Property, they had Brooklyn sh*t. They really had a strong hold on East Coast music.”

The “We Fly High” rapper has been on a solid run musically over the last few years. Back in March, he released Back In My Prime alongside Hitmaka with features from Benny The Butcher, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, and more.