Jim Jones Says He’d “Smoke” Lloyd Banks In A ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Jim Jones feels he’d “smoke” rapper Lloyd Banks in a Verzuz battle, a notion Jones expressed by him and Lobby Boyz groupmate Maino’s appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast. “I’ll smoke Banks head up right now,” Jones said of his Queens-bred counterpart. “You beg to differ? My sh*t is a package. To my drip, to my water, my sh*t is a package. My sh*t just ain’t the rap age—it’s the package. When I come out they wanna see Capo. It’s not too many ni**as that got that package.”

Jones also went in on G-Unit as a whole, alluding to the group’s waning relevance on the Billboard charts in recent years. “Where they gonna end up at?” Jones asked of the crew. “What year they gonna stop at? F**k y’all think, this is the nostalgia era? I’m not nostalgic, ni**a, I’m still lit—there’s a difference. What year you gon’ stop at? What’s the last record they did that really meant something to somebody that they could still get jiggy with? Not to be disrespectful, we talking hip-hop. That’s what we do, let’s be factual. Y’all here, y’all the hip-hop almanacs. Talk to me.”

Earlier this year, Jones called out Jadakiss for a Verzuz battle between the two following The LOX’s victory over Dipset in their 2021 Verzuz matchup. “I would want to have a Verzuz with Jada. Solo,” Jones said at the time. “He has to deal with me on my terms. He better be prepared. When it comes to a top three, I don’t really have a list. I just got real smoke with Jada.”

Watch the full podcast episode below.