Jim Jones Disses Ma$e, Cam’ron Appears To Clap Back In Response To The “Hate”

Cam’ron and Ma$e’s mending of their friendship has been celebrated by fans of both rappers, who have teamed up for the online sports talk show It Is What It Is.

However, one figure who isn’t enamored by the pairing is rapper Jim Jones, who recently expressed his unwillingness to reconcile with Ma$e, who he’s been at odds with for two decades and counting.

“I don’t care about Ma$e. I don’t care for Ma$e too much. Tell Ma$e go say some prayers,” the Harlem rep told DJ Envy during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club this past Friday (April 21). However, while he says he uninterested in extending an olive branch to Betha, he admits that the chemistry between Cam and Ma$e on It Is What It Is is undeniable. He also gives the duo props for their history as standout basketball players during their teenage years in Harlem, particularly Cam, who Capo believes had the potential to play professionally.

“They’re definitely very funny,” Jones acknowledges. “I can’t take that way from them. And they’re very knowledgeable about basketball, they both grew up playing basketball. Ma$e was cool, Cam definitely had a chance to go to the NBA. I can’t say that with no hate or nothing in my heart. Boy was dumb nice. Since we was younger, starting at the Rucker age 15, they called him All-AmeriCam. Him and Ma$e went to the championship at Madison Square Garden and things like that, so they was some ballers. To see them on the television show is pretty dope, I hope they get a check for that.”

A few days after his fellow Diplomat’s comments, Cam’ron seemingly issued a response to Jones on Instagram using a quote via mutual friend and music executive DukeDaGod. “Anybody who says ‘I can’t hate’ really wants to ‘hate,’” the quote shared by Cam’ron reads, but included no further explanation to the inspiration behind the post.

Despite their history building the Diplomats and various offshoots over the past quarter-century, Jim Jones and Cam’ron have not always seen eye-to-eye. In recent years, the pair have publicly hashed out their differences on social media, on radio, and through music. On his Back In My Prime project with Hitmaka, Jones alluded to the strains in their relationship, revealing that the former partners barely speak when in each other’s presence.

“When I see him it’s like hi and bye/ It’s kinda crazy, I thought it was ride or die,” he says of his interactions with Cam on the song “Status Update.”

Check out the most recent episode of Cam’ron and Ma$e’s It Is What It Is show below.