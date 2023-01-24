Jim Jones Meets With NYC Mayor Eric Adams At Drake Apollo Show

Recording artist Jim Jones attends the Sony Entertainment press conference to announce the return of "Hip Hop Monologues: Inside the Life & Mind of Jim Jones" at 37 Arts Theatre on March 23, 2009 in New York City.

Jim Jones met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams during Drake’s show at the Apollo in Harlem.

On Monday (Jan. 23), “Gymnasium Jim” took to Instagram to upload a clip of meeting with the mayor for the first time, with the rapper asking him for a sit-down to discuss social change for Harlem.

Adams is receptive to the Harlemite’s inquiry and then asks the entertainer to take his number down to “connect” next week. The fashion-forward entertainer, née Joseph Guillermo Jones II, captioned the video detailing his excitement to meet a mayor “who looks like me in a position of power.”

“Got [the] chance to meet [the] Mayor, Eric Adams got a call from a friend said he was comin to [the] concert last night and he wanted to stop by my dressing to meet me,” the “We Set The Trends” emcee began. “Very fly I thought to myself. I also thought to myself, how can I make this introduction [the] most impactful.”

“This my first time meetin any mayor from NY, and he’s a black mayor which I’m a very proud to see someone who looks like me in a position of power and is takin th steps to help turn [the] city round from experience and political position.”

As the Dipset member continued his post, he admitted he’s not exactly “politically correct,” but he understands “politics as usual.” Jones, 46, concluded his message with a call to action, expressing his love and desire to see Harlem thrive.

“I’m not [the] most politically correct by; I know politics as usual. I chose to think of my community Harlem there r so many things we need here in our city of Harlem, NYC, and who else is better to express those concerns to. And I know these concerns won’t b fixed overnight but every step forward is a step closer. Harlem ur always on my mind n in my heart, but I’m one person we gotta do it together each one teach one.”

The rapper was at the Apollo Theater on Saturday for Drizzy’s performance at the iconic venue. Drake brought out Capo and his Diplomat brethren, Cam’ron and Juelz Santana, to pay homage to Harlem collective and disclose his love for the influential rap group — all while wearing Cam’s famous pink mink.