Jim Jones Presses Interviewer Over Max B Question

Jim Jones recently checked an interviewer over questions regarding past rival, Max B.

As Jones sat down with DJ Univercity, the Harlemite was asked about the Silver Surfer, with the rapper immediately changing his tone to address the DJ’s question.

“I don’t talk about dead people and I don’t talk about people locked up, ya heard?” he asserted. “If I say some sh*t, I wanna be able to say it to your face if I have to, ya dig?

“That was one thing I always made it a point to do, so just keep that in mind for the next time you speak to a real ni**a and talk about dead people or somebody that’s locked up.”

Univercity responded to Jones’ annoyance, explaining that he’s from Chicago and that his fans from the city want to know about rappers currently locked up.

“I know how it go in Chicago, I know how they speak on they opps, I know the whole thing and sh*t like that,” Jones replied. “But where I’m from, I come from a different time. I come from real hustlers and sh*t like that. Ni**as that really got money and really was in the street.

“And certain code and certain things that I’m just not accustomed to doing. You talking about a dead person holds no merit to me, ya heard? If that’s your opp, you already won, you not here no more no matter what were the circumstances.”

The two Harlem entertainer’s beef spans two decades, with their spat beginning when Jimmy exited the ByrdGang. During a prison interview from March 2020, the Wave God spoke about the situation and said if the same event were to happen today, they would’ve “handled it differently.”

“I think two egos was just coming together. Two big personalities. You know, I wasn’t there for that. I was just happy to be involved, you know what I’m saying? In the game. I’m never trying to come take nobody sh*t. I’m in my own world, b. I’m existentialist,” Max expressed.

“I like to do my own sh*t, come from a whole ‘nother spot. It was just egos clashing. A lack of respect. That sh*t don’t mix well, and next thing you know, we beefing. So, as far as the content or whatever, it shoulda went a different way. I think today, we would’ve handled the situation different.”

French Montana recently claimed that Max B would be released from prison this year. On Monday (Jan. 9), Montana gave an update regarding Biggaveli’s freedom and his newest album.

“MY BROTHER WAS FACING 75 YEARS .. HE TOLD ME TO TELL YALL HE’LL BE HOME IN APRIL!!” the “Unforgettable” artist excitedly typed. “SILVER SURFER Live from the can. Free the Count. “LEMONADE” VIDEO .. Coke Boys 6 OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS.”