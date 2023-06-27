Jim Jones Fires More Shots At Pusha T On ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

Jim Jones has tripled down on his “rap battle” with Pusha T, calling into The Joe Budden Podcast. Capo phoned Joe on Monday (June 26) to discuss his diss track aimed at Push and why he doesn’t see the battle as nothing more than “fun and games.”

Jones then referred to the Virginia native’s diss track, which premiered at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton fashion show, as a “juvenile display of wordery.” Budden questioned what would happen if Pusha T escalated the beef to another level, and Jimmy expressed wouldn’t be an issue.

“If he say something foul he gotta be ready to play the game, this is Hip-Hop. Yeah, it’s a slight chance it could go left, ni**a,” Jones said. “Who’s gonna spin the block for him? Is Pharrell gonna spin the block for him? Is [Jay-Z] gonna spin the block for him? Is Malice gonna say a prayer, or… Who’s gonna spin the block for him?”

Following up his combative assertion, Jones then referred to Malice as a “preacher that works at Walmart” and demoted Pusha T to a “worker, not a boss.” “You always wanted to be a New York ni**a, you from Virginia, the suburbs. You know how that go,” he said.

Jim Jones’ phone call arrives days after the Dipset rhymer dropped off his response to Pusha T. On Saturday (June 24), 4 Shooters Only released the latest “From The Block” performance featuring Jim where he addressed The Clipse rapper.

“The only beef you know ni**a is Arby’s or the Big Mac/ When we drive through, we drive-by in the car with the big macs/ That last sh*t you dropped was garbage take that sh*t back,” he rapped.

Pusha T sent some shots at Capo‘s direction during P’s inaugural Louis Vuitton show on Thursday (June 22). The new track found Push alleging Jones was playing “buddy-buddy” with Drake to get a feature.

“Beware of my name, that there’s delegate/ You know I know where you’re delicate/ Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it,” Pusha T spit. “I will close your heaven for the hell of it/ You think it’d be valor amongst veterans/ I’m watching your fame escape relevance/ We all in a room but here’s the elephant/ You chasing a feature out of your element.”