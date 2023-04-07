Jim Jones Recalls Being “Punked” By Dr. Dre During Studio Session

Jim Jones has worked with many legends over his career, including Dr. Dre. The 46-year-old recently told the story of their bittersweet recording session where he felt “punked.”

Capo sat down with The Amazing AllHipHop podcast back in March and discussed how he and fellow Dipset members Cam’ron and Juelz Santana had the opportunity to record with the Aftermath Entertainment CEO. “That was a great night in Hip-Hop, a great night for the Diplomats,” the Harlem rapper said.

The records never ended up coming out, but that’s not the only memory he carries from the experience. “It was the first time I ever had somebody really make me do my verse over like 20 times,” Jones said. “The first time I got a piece of that, it had made me think about 2Pac and Snoop and all the others that had to get the beats from Dre.”

“Dre was punking ni**as like, ‘Man, go back in there and spit that shit over, bro. You bugging the f**k out,'” he continued. “Every time he told me, ‘Nah nah, do that over, man.’ Like, ‘Bro you’re cursing at me. You don’t even know you’re cursing at me. You’re punking the sh*t outta me right now ’cause ni**as is looking at me like, ‘You’re telling Capo to do his sh*t over? This is crazy.’ Ni**a, you fucking it up for me.”

Jones discussed the experience several years ago during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “I ain’t never seen that man again and he took the records […] We did like four records. Dr. Dre has four Diplomat records right now on Dre beats.”