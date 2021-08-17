Jim Jones Reveals He’s Recovering From COVID-19: “This Sh*t Is No Joke”

When Jim Jones first rapped the line, “I do this sh*t sick, stuffy, congested” on “I’m Ready” nearly two decades ago, he probably didn’t realize those words would become a prophecy after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month.

Jones, who has admittedly been less than vigilant in wearing his mask or avoiding large crowds, took to his Instagram account to share the news, telling his followers the potentially fatal virus sidelined him and encouraging them to take the pandemic more seriously moving forward.

“I was contemplating whether I should do this or keep my business to myself but I think it’s more important for me to do this,” said Jones in the clip. “I urge everybody to stay safe out there. COVID is real. I was runnin’ ‘round here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman.”

He continued, adding, “So I urge and encourage everybody to please continue to mask up, please continue with hand sanitizer, social distance as much as you can, try to stay away from as many packed and crowded places. This sh*t is no joke. I really felt it and I don’t want nobody to feel like how I felt.”

While stopping short of suggesting vaccinations, Jones shared that he’s since tested negative for the virus and gave his thanks to all who showed their concern for him while battling against its effects. “I’m grateful for all those who called to check up on me,” he wrote. “I’m negative and it’s time to get back Healthy. God is good.”

Jones’ name has been in the headlines since the announcement of the Verzuz battle between his rap crew Dipset and The LOX, which went down earlier this month on Aug. 3 at a sold-out Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

In addition to Jones, several other hip-hop and R&B artists have fallen ill after testing positive for the virus, including Scarface, Westside Gunn, 03 Greedo, Doja Cat, Jeremih, Ashanti, and Fred The Godson, who ultimately passed away in April 2020 following his initial diagnosis.