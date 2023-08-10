Jim Jones Blames The LOX For Giving Him COVID-19 During Verzuz Battle

Rapper Jim Jones performs during week four of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at Barclays Center on July 14, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Jim Jones has blamed The LOX for infecting him with COVID-19 during the epic Verzuz battle between the Yonkers-based trio and The Diplomats.

In a promo clip teasing Jones’ appearance on a forthcoming Drink Champs episode, the 47-year-old says that he came down with the virus following the showdown, which took place back in 2021. “I caught COVID after the Verzuz, that was the only time I caught COVID,” he told N.O.R.E. and crew.

He then joked that the pain suffered during the battle was heightened even further by the diagnosis. “On top of everything that night they gave me Covid, I couldn’t win for sh*t.”

In the weeks following the event, Jim Jones revealed that he had tested positive for COVID, prompting The LOX member Styles P to send him various products to help remedy the illness. “Good lookin @stylesp for th[e] care pack,” the Harlem rapper captioned a video of him showing off the gifted items.

“Bout to start takin all this sh*t lol.” He continued voicing his appreciation in the accompanying clip, adding “I definitely needed this boost since I was down, but I’m gonna get back in the gym with some of this. You already know what it is, man.”

While The LOX members hadn’t reported any symptoms of COVID around the time of the Verzuz, Styles P revealed his belief that he had come down with the virus in January 2020, months prior to the national lockdown in the United States as a result of a growing pandemic. “I almost died in January, and I never get the flu and if I do it’s a day or two,” the 48-year-old wrote on Twitter at the time. “In January, I was down for a week and lost about 8 pounds. It had to be the [coronavirus]!”

The veteran lyricist also shared the products and ingredients he used to temper the effects of his illness. “I made black seed oil and went on a juice [and] tea diet, and rested!” he added. “Go for it.”

