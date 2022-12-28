Jim Jones Names His Top Podcasts Of 2022

Rapper Jim Jones performs during week four of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at Barclays Center on July 14, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Jim Jones decided to take a different approach to the multitude of end-of-year music lists that have been published as 2022 comes to a close. The 46-year-old named his top podcasts of 2022 earlier this week.

“After considerable deliberation and numerous talks wit th top 10 committee we have finally decided on our top 10 pod casters of 2022,” Capo said in a Tuesday (Dec. 27) Instagram post. For those who did not make his esteemed list of ten shows, the “We Fly High” rapper offered an encouraging challenge: “If u feel u should have made the list hold tht thought till next year.”

The No. 1 podcast on his list was REVOLT TV’s Drink Champs, with the following shows taking spots two through ten in order: Gillie Da King and Wallo267’s Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Earn Your Leisure, The Joe Budden Podcast, Kai Cenat, No Jumper, REVOLT TV’s Caresha Please, Maino’s Kitchen Talk, Angela Yee’s Lip Service, and Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion.

Jones anticipated some backlash to Kai Cenat being included on the list and clarified why he selected the young Twitch streamer. “Some might argue @kaicenat is not a pod caster but he interviews people so there for he has a component of pod casting goin in durin his show so yeah and he super Poppin to th young generation.”

Jim also took a funny shot at a notable omission, Rap Radar hosted by Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller. “@bdottm @elliottwilson u were so close we even did a recount for u but ur numbers weren’t high enough this year lol lol.” B. Dot responded, “Maybe next year.”

It has been reported that the Dipset member is set to enter the podcasting lane in 2023, so perhaps this top 10 list doubled as a warning shot for the existing podcasts to stay on their toes.