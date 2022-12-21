Joe Budden Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Podcast Comments

Joe Budden has offered an apology to Megan Thee Stallion on his podcast after facing backlash for his comments about her in the midst of her ongoing trial with Tory Lanez.

The 42-year-old had previously expressed his dislike for the Grammy winner for specific things she had done, despite allegedly being the victim of gunshots from the Sorry 4 What rapper.

“I’m apologizing to Meg,” the retired rapper said during the Dec. 21 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. “Meg, the people that love her, her handlers, her team, the people that have to support her through what has to be an exhausting trial. I listened back. I got a few phone calls from women that I love and appreciate and admire.”

He continued, “I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health. That didn’t sit right with my soul and my spirit… That’s not funny because whether you believe her or don’t believe her, can you afford to be wrong? And the answer’s no.”

The “Pump It Up” artist also offered an apology to his women fanbase at large and explained the severity of how badly he felt, stating “That part was very tough for me to listen to. I almost couldn’t sleep.”

Budden was joined by DJ Akademiks during the Dec. 15 episode of The JBP to discuss the case during its first week. The former State Of The Culture host spoke of how Meg has impacted those close to him, saying “I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have [a] longstanding relationship with here in this industry, so I’m biased. You can’t just treat my friends, and people I f**k with, and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way.”

Joe Budden explains his dislike for Megan Thee Stallion; claims she have done some horrible things to some great people he have known in the industry for 15 years. pic.twitter.com/kRrqmoJUnS — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) December 18, 2022

He questioned whether or not she was telling the truth about the alleged July 2020 shooting over the course of the last few years, and seemingly wiped his hands of the entire situation. “I got some theories. But what I can say is I’m finished with these ni**as, and I don’t like that girl. I can’t.”

The trial is ongoing, with Meg’s former friend Kelsey Harris taking the stand and offering a witness statement conflicting with the story she told in a previous interview. Additionally, a neighbor spoke on seeing both a woman and a man fire what appeared to be gunshots. Lanez has successfully evaded a bribery charge, though he still faces multiple others. Experts also stated his DNA was not found on the gun magazine.