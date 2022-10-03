Joe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom Story

Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Joe Budden had to go into defense mode once again after admitting on the Saturday (Oct. 1) episode of The Joe Budden Podcast that he has faked putting on a condom before having sex.

Though that portion of the episode was deleted hours after its initial release, The Shade Room picked up the audio clip prior to its removal and shared it on their Instagram where several of their 27.4 million followers reacted in the comments.

“Y’all really want all Black men in jail lol,” the Head of Creator Equity at Patreon said in the comments.

His response received over 3000 likes.

Many people were disgusted by his revelation, stating that the former rapper engaged in non-consensual sex, rape, and abuse.

The New Jersey media personality attempted to clarify that this was something he had done in the past after one of his co-hosts called him a “sicko,” and requested that he not be presently misrepresented. The uproar from this situation follows years of abuse allegations aimed at the “Pump It Up” rapper, specifically from his ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jose and ex-fiancée Cyn Santana.

“If I have to come on here and address my past or my assumed past, I will,” Joe Budden said in a 2021 Instagram live. “The people that know, know and you don’t get where I’m trying to go without some turbulence or without people throwing rocks.”