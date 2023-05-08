Joe Budden And Gillie Da Kid Trade Shots On Social Media Amid Podcast Beef

Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid have exchanged words on social media as their podcast rivalry continues to heat up. On Sunday (May 7), Gillie seemingly blasted the Joe Budden Podcast host, referencing his history of drug addiction and alleged domestic abuse in a post on Twitter.

“After the washed Up Rap career in and out all the rehabs all the beating on Bit$hes Now u Wanna Podcast Beef,” the Philly native wrote alongside laughing emojis. Gillie, who didn’t mention Budden by name, then appeared to challenge the New Jersey rep to increase his advertisement revenue before attempting to stir up a competition between the two. “I’ll beef when u start getting sum Ad money,” the former Major Figgas emcee added.

After the washed Up Rap career in and out all the rehabs all the beating on Bit$hes Now u Wanna Podcast Beef ??? I’ll beef when u start getting sum Ad money ? #GotEm — GILLIE DA KING (@gilliedakid) May 7, 2023

Budden, who caught wind of Gillie’s remarks, quote-tweeted the post of another social media user reacting to the comments. The “Pump It Up” rapper accused Gillie of being a sellout before warning his newfound adversary to be mindful of how he addresses him, publicly or otherwise. “You selling ass out here for cheap,” he wrote later that day. “Watch your mouth when you speak to or of me.”

The two lyricists’ back-and-forth comes amid growing discord regarding their respective standings within the podcasting industry. Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast was recently deemed the most lucrative by Charlemagne Tha God during an appearance on the show in April.

Budden recently appeared to take a subliminal shot at Gillie, referencing his living quarters during a recent episode on his own podcast.

You selling ass out here for cheap… watch your mouth when you speak to or of me. ? https://t.co/uuqRcc8Qy0 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 7, 2023

This isn’t the first time the two rap vets have bumped heads. In 2021, Gillie declared that he’d oust Budden in a rhyme war to determine who was the superior artist. “You put me and Joe in a f**king rap battle, I’d sweep Joe f**king Budden under the fucking rug,” the podcaster said at the time. Budden, on the other-hand, suggested that a Verzuz style battle between the two could be feasible, albeit using mixtape cuts as opposed to classic singles, given their lack of signature hits.

“Gillie, I will do a Verzuz with you, I will,” Budden said in response. “Neither one of us are big enough to ever make it to the Verzuz stage, but I’m cool with that. We could do like a mixtape Verzuz. Leave all the major album joints out. We don’t need ‘Pump It Up’ versus ‘Yeah That’s Us.’ We don’t need it.”