Joe Budden, Gillie Da Kid Tease Podcast Episode Following Beef

The "Pump It Up" rapper previously clowned Gillie for his unsavory living quarters.

Joe Budden at REVOLT Summit, wearing a white t-shirt, grey hat, and dark grey jeans.; Gillie Da Kid at House Of BET
Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid have officially buried the hatchet after their tense back-and-forth. The duo reunited and teased an upcoming podcast episode this week.

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game shared a YouTube video on Wednesday (Aug. 16) which shows the “Pump It Up” rapper arriving at Gillie’s home. “Look at this ni**a. Old ni**a rolled an hour and a half [late], gotta put his shoes the f**k back on,” the retired rapper said.

The eponymous podcast host admitted to being tardy and embraced the Philadelphia media personalities on the porch before Wallo got his own jokes off. “This is what you look like when you’re two rappers and it’s over,” he said. “We celebrating the 50th year of Hip-Hop, these is two ancient dinosaurs of Hip-Hop. This ni**a made $3,700 his whole rap career. Joe probably made about $77,000.”

“It f**ked me up, too. Get your YouTube hype s**t the f**k outta here,” he said to Wallo. The video then transitions to a brief scene inside the house where the three record an episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. After another transition, they get right back to the jokes. “That ni**a wear Off-Whites with no socks,” Gillie Da Kid said as the camera showed Budden’s feet. “Like he got air conditioning in his sneakers.” Check out the YouTube clip above.

Their war of words began back in May when Joe threw shade at Gillie’s living quarters on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. “I don’t wanna hear none of that money talk from you ni**as!” he yelled. “Your headboard is covering a very small window in your primary bedroom! I can tell it’s not like that! Stop f**king playing with me.”

Gillie fired back on Twitter, writing, “After the washed Up Rap career in and out all the rehabs all the beating on Bit$hes Now u Wanna Podcast Beef. I’ll beef when u start getting sum Ad money #GotEm.” Check out a recap of their feud below.

