Joe Budden Throws Jabs At City Of Atlanta Ahead Of Diddy-Jermaine Dupri ‘Verzuz’

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri finally confirmed their Verzuz battle, and fans are excited. But, this week, Joe Budden threw some jabs at the city of Atlanta and clarifed his allegiance to Puff Daddy and Hip-Hop’s birthplace.

“Ayo, you Atlanta ni**as! September, we wiping you up!” the podcast host said during the Wednesday (May 10) episode of his eponymous show. “Why we doing all this f**king political talk?! Why we doing all this tryna be PC?! Y’all know what the f**k time it is! Y’all know who invented this sh*t! It started here, it ends here, ni**a! F**k y’all thought was happening, ni**a?!”

The “Pump It Up” rapper was clearly not pleased with people trying to make a respectful conversation of the matter and called out the So So Def founder by name. “We doing all this, ‘Uh, I don’t know, uh, what do I think’ — get the f**k outta here, ni**a! Now what?! We packing them ni**as up in September! Smoking on that JD!”

Joe Budden also discussed the possibility of a second Verzuz between the two, following their confirmed Sept. 8 matchup at Madison Square Garden. “It’s too big to only do the Garden,” the father of two said. “I think that this is gonna be a lot bigger than we even talking about. This ain’t just about Puff and JD. This is Atlanta versus New York.”

Given Dupri and Diddy’s extensive catalogs spanning multiple genres, he believes that the event’s location will play a huge factor in how the battle is assessed. “I can see JD making Puff do the Hip-Hop one in Atlanta,” he said. “I can see him throwing a wrench in the game […] You come do ‘The Benjamins’ out here where that sh*t might not be ‘The Benjamins.’ And let me do my Atlanta sh*t out here.”

Brother Love confirmed their long-awaited Verzuz in a video shared on Sunday (May 7). “We’re gon’ have you out the rafters flying out the sky,” the Bad Boy founder said to Busta Rhymes while at an event.