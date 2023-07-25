Joe Budden Dismisses JAY-Z’s ‘The Book Of HOV’ Exhibit: “I’m Not Going”

Joe Budden has dismissed the Brooklyn Public Library’s “The Book Of HOV” exhibit as a lackluster attraction.

The rapper discussed the pop-up, which celebrates the career and cultural contributions of JAY-Z, during a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast. Budden scoffed at the idea of attending the exhibit himself, sarcastically welcoming the perceived backlash he feels his opinion will garner.

“When do I want to sound uncultured?” the New Jersey rep pondered. “Now? Should I wait ’til they text about it? I’ll see. I’ll play it by ear.”

Budden continued to downplay the installation, pointing to the display of JAY-Z’s lyrics on the front of the building. “I’m not going. The lyrics — I seen them on the front of the museum, right? I was like, ‘Oh sh*t, I know that song,” he deadpanned.

Joe Budden speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

The famed pundit also shot down the appeal of the six “zones” that “The Book Of HOV” exhibit is comprised of. “What zone is the DATs in?” Budden asked, referencing the digital audio tapes of JAY-Z’s master recordings, some of which are included as part of the exhibit’s vast archive. The 42-year-old then shared his notion that JAY-Z was less than enthusiastic about his appearance at the exhibit, adding that the billionaire mogul “ain’t look like he wanted [to be there].” Budden tailed off his thoughts by stating that he was simply “telling” his cohosts and audience what he sees.

This is not the first time Joe Budden had less than flattering words in regards to something related to JAY-Z. In 2020, he and rapper Jay Electronica traded words over remarks Joe had made about Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony album, which prominently featured JAY-Z. More recently, he claimed JAY-Z charged him a $250,000 fee to appear on the “Pump It Up (Remix)” during the early ’00s, an offer the Def Jam signee deemed exorbitant and ultimately declined.

Watch Joe Budden speak about “The Book Of HOV” exhibit below.