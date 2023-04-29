Joe Budden Responds To Cam’ron Calling Him “H*e Buddens” And A “Crackhead” Over Podcast

Joe Budden has responded to Cam’ron referring to him as “Hoe Buddens” and a “crackhead” while addressing shots be believes were aimed at him from the retired rapper, as well as fellow MC-turned-podcaster, N.O.R.E.

“Now that ni**a know he too sensitive to do this with me,” Budden, 42, wrote in response via Instagram. “Chill before I feel like playin’ back & you start makin’ calls again. Focus on your suits and your pink set, that ‘crackhead’ lapped you looooonnnnnnngggggg ago.”

Cam’s original comments were in response to Budden and the Drink Champs host sharing a laugh over other rappers hopping into the media space.

“You know what’s crazy? I’m looking at these rappers trying shows now — you know, rappers from our era — and they are so failing,” N.O.R.E. said to Joe in the February podcast clip. “… They doing sports shows, they doing comedy shows. They talkin’ about, ‘Yo, I’m up. I’m just doing this for fun.’ No you are not!”

“It’s great to see people fail!” Budden added. “You can’t take the blueprint and hire different contractors. They sellin’ a** out here, huh?”

Cam’ron, 47, currently hosts sports podcast It Is What It Is, and while he wasn’t named, took offense to their ribbing of newbies in the podcast space.

“Damn @therealnoreaga told you I couldn’t trust you. Lolol. Im just f**king wit ya,” he wrote. “But what other rapper from the 90’s got the sports and cooking show? U know u my ni**a for life. But ya man h*e buddens threw u under the bus on the very Nx episode [slapped forehead emoji] said he didn’t know who u was talking bout. I don’t give a f**k how his numbers is N.O. Stay away from that crack head!!!!”

