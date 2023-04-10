Joe Budden Addresses Rory And Mal’s Comments On Complex Hip-Hop Media List

Joe Budden provided the latest chapter of his back-and-forth with former The Joe Budden Podcast co-hosts Rory and Mal this past weekend, as the 42-year-old addressed their commentary on his No. 1 placement on Complex’s Hip-Hop Media list.

“To whom this may concern,” the retired rapper said to begin his rant during the Saturday (April 8) episode of his eponymous show. “This is not even on page one of the manual, ’cause you ni**as ain’t in the bookstore. Instead of critiquing people’s placement on this list, we need more critiquing on why you’re not on it. To everyone not on it, shut the f**k up. There’s some steps that you ni**as have missed.”

He continued, saying “To whom it may concern, stop holding a microphone. I’m just giving out podcast advice. It’s certain ni**as, y’all can’t speak to me, y’all didn’t do the work yet. You didn’t go to the bookstore.”

Joe Budden responds to Rory & Mal and The Breakfast Club (Part 1) https://t.co/Gn1EmDtr3e pic.twitter.com/1mIhrKMwLB — . (@CAWBBBB) April 8, 2023

Joe Budden responds Rory & Mal and The Breakfast Club (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/ZkXXs91lbU — . (@CAWBBBB) April 8, 2023

Though he called Rory and Mal the “bare minimum boys,” the “Pump It Up” artist took the time out to offer them some advice. “Hire the editors. Get people to help […] Invest in the staff. Pay the staff. Get more staff. Stop check chasing. Stop doing the bare minimum and expecting that to yield results.”

This response followed his former cohosts calling him out, once again, for his alleged mishandling of finances when they all worked together.

“The thief!” Mal said during the Friday (April 7) episode of New Rory & Mal podcast, regarding Budden’s top placement on the list. “The cat burglar. Big integrity … look at the cat burglar staring off into the next house he wants to run in,” in reference to the picture Complex used for Joe’s ranking. “That’s big cat! Quiet as a mouse.”

It is worth noting that they did not disagree with Joe’s placement. Still, the two did not pass up the opportunity to throw jabs at the former Everyday Struggle host.