Joe Budden Admits Being “Scared Sh*tless” Of Drake’s Upcoming Album

Joe Budden has been Drake’s biggest fan and harshest critic over the last few years. The retired rapper admitted that he is “scared sh*tless” of the 6 God’s upcoming album For All The Dogs based on a recent freestyle.

The “Pump It Up” rapper and his crew were discussing Travis Scott’s latest album Utopia on the Saturday (July 29) episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, which led them to discuss the On The Radar freestyle from the week prior featuring the Toronto superstar and Central Cee.

“That Central Cee freestyle has frightened me and scared the living sh*t out of me,” Budden said. “That freestyle scared the living sh*t out of me as to what to expect from Drake’s next project.” He continued on, saying that he wants that version of the “Search & Rescue” artist as opposed to the “vibes” he gave on his June 2022 dance album Honestly, Nevermind.

“I don’t wanna hear none of that Calypso rapping sh*t,” Joe Budden said. “No disrespect, I know Central Cee is him over there [in the U.K.], and he smoked that. They both killed it. I don’t wanna hear none of that sh*t on the next Drake project; I wanna hear this.”

The former Everyday Struggle host also spoke about Drake’s verse on “Meltdown” from Utopia, which takes aim at Pharrell and Pusha T. “I had a thought when it was released that he purchased all that Pharrell jewelry,” Budden began. “But I didn’t wanna share it in fear of sounding like the nutcase again, but that was weird to me… because of his beef with Push. So I don’t think you’re just buying Pharrell’s jewelry and putting it on because it was so iconic, I never felt like that.”

“Titled the sh*t ‘Meltdown?’” he asked while laughing. “I bought your sh*t, I melted it down, and then go to Starlets? You can’t even hit him no more. You can’t even do nothing to him no more. He beat the video game.” Mouse labeled The Boy’s feature verse as his “championship parade,” which is fitting given the reactions it has yielded on social media. Check out “Meltdown” below.

Drake first announced For All The Dogs while promoting his debut poetry book Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness back in June. A QR code appeared in newspaper ads which revealed the album’s title and that it was on the way. He has continually alluded to the forthcoming LP while traveling the country on the It’s All A Blur Tour. During the New York leg of his tour last week, he said it was “coming in two weeks or some sh*t.”