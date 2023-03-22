Joe Budden Admits He’s The Reason For Slaughterhouse’s Split

Joe Budden is finally deading a decade of rumors regarding Slaughterhouse’s disbanding, taking responsibility for the group’s demise. In a clip promoting a new episode of Drink Champs, Noreaga asks the former rapper about the group’s breakup, to which he begins to shoulder all of the blame.

“Come on give me the blame; I’ll take it. I ruined everything. Everything that you loved, I ruined that sh*t. After ten years long of just stories and talk, yeah, I did it—yea, it was me.”

While it is still being determined whether or not the podcaster was genuine in his admission, fans will have to wait til Thursday (March 23) for the new episode of Drink Champs to find out.

As for Slaughterhouse, the rap supergroup formed in 2008 and consisted of Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, KXNG Crooked, and Royce Da 5’9″. The quartet of emcees released two LPs during their stint together, with their debut self-titled project arriving in 2009 and Welcome To: Our House in 2012.

However, the happy times didn’t last, as Crooked took to Instagram to announce his departure in 2018 and to discuss the whereabouts of their third LP, Glass House.

“I’ve been sober for two years,” he said in the now-deleted post. “Let me tell you a secret: sober Crook likes to rap. And the group ain’t rapping no more and that’s fine. It was fun while it lasted. Glass House, I have no clue. All I can tell you, it exists. If it comes out, I’ll retweet it. Other than that, it’s all love. Everybody who supported me in Slaughterhouse, thank you.”

In 2022, Crooked and Ortiz dropped a joint EP entitled The Rise and Fall of Slaughterhouse, their latest effort on the heels of the duo’s 2020 release.