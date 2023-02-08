Joe Budden Trolls Himself In New ‘Joe Budden Podcast’ Commercial

The Joe Budden podcast fully leaned into their well-known controversies in their latest commercial. Joe Budden plays a narcissistic, control freak leader, but with a humorous element to it.

The commercial, released Tuesday (Feb. 7), opens with the retired rapper and his co-hosts Ice, Ish, Melyssa Ford, and Queenzflip sitting on set. The 42-year-old emphatically states “I f**cking hate all of you guys, on everything,” before the video transitions into confessionals from the co-hosts. The show’s off-camera co-host and engineer, Parks, begins by saying that the “Pump It Up” rapper has an “interesting” process for podcasting. The scene transitions to the former Love & Hip Hop actor yelling at himself in the mirror about how he’s overcoming people trying to “take him out” every year.

Next, Ice appears on-screen and says he feels like Budden is playing mind games with the crew. From there, the video shows Joe having individual conversations with Ice, Ish, and Parks about how they’re being outperformed by the other co-hosts and if they don’t get it together, he will have to “make some changes.”

JBP commercial Boyz in the building pic.twitter.com/C7WsupYNxa — Ian Schwartzman (@Ian_Schwartzman) February 7, 2023

One of the funniest aspects of the commercial comes when Budden shows his co-hosts a pie chart. “85% of the time I should be talking, no exceptions,” the former host of Revolt TV’s State Of The Culture says. “This 15% right here is for you ni**as.” He later instructs Erikson Corneil, one of the show’s producers, to point all of the on-set cameras at him. In the end, despite all of the madness, the former Slaughterhouse member assures viewers that they are one big happy family.

The Joe Budden Podcast has experienced major change over the last few years. Original co-hosts Rory and Mal left the show in 2021 after a dispute regarding finances, morale, and respect. Their public spat led to Rory and Mal forming their own podcast, and Ice and Ish officially replacing them as permanent co-hosts of the JBP.

Joe also found himself in hot water for his recent commentary on Megan Thee Stallion and Vivica A. Fox, plus the admission that in the past he would pretend to put on condoms during sex.