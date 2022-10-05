Joey Bada$$ Addresses Gun Violence With “Head High” Performance At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Joey Bada$$ set the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards stage on fire as he passionately performed “Head High” from his latest LP, 2000. The emcee’s televised performance was a part of the show’s tribute to Hip-Hop’s fallen artists.

As the Brooklynite completed his rendition of the emotionally charged track, his hoodie-clad background dancers turned around to reveal many of Hip-Hop’s slain rappers such as Big L, B.I.G., Tupac, Nipsey Hussle, PnB Rock, and more.

“Time waits for no man, life is but a two-step, slow jam/ Dancin’ with the devil, tryin’ not to lose my balance,” he rapped. “But God blessed the kid with many talents, he was chosen/ It’s why you see him livin’ in the moment/ Every second, gotta own it/ ‘Cause you never know when could be your last/ Time breathin’, now you bleedin’ from the gun blast.”

The Pro Era’s head honcho ended his performance with a plea to his peers, asking them (and himself) to hold the culture accountable for the rampant gun violence. The Power Book III actor gave his all before ending his number with a mic drop.

“Head High” is from the Beast Coast emcee’s third studio album, 2000, which features guest appearances from Chris Brown, JID, Larry June, Westside Gunn, Diddy, and Capella Grey.

Watch Joey Bada$$’s moving performance above.