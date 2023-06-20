Joey Bada$$ Treats Girlfriend Serayah To Exotic Birthday Trip: “Happy Birthday My Love”

Joey Bada$$ is showing his appreciation for girlfriend Serayah, as the pair hit the high skies to celebrate the Empire alum’s 28th birthday, according to footage shared by the Brooklyn MC Tuesday.

“Happy birthday my love,” Joey, also 28, captioned the clip on his Instagram, followed by three birthday cake emojis. Serayah, whose birthday falls on June 20, responded within his comment section with “Thank you mi amor.”

Within the clip, the couple is seen hopping on a plane and heading to an undisclosed locale, where the pair spent plenty of time on the beach together, sharing a few kisses beneath their cabana before cutting to the Kingdom Business actress dancing for her beau while rocking a red bikini, black cover-up and goddess braids.

Rumors of a romance between the two first surfaced in February when the “Fallin’” rapper posted a snap of the pair cozied up together at a restaurant.

Serayah further fueled the dating whispers by confirming her split from House Party (2023) actor, Jacob Latimore.

The following month, the BMF actress starred in Joey’s video for single “Show Me,” but according to the wordsmith, they still weren’t an item. In an interview with Complex, he claimed that the sensual snap was shared in an effort to promote the single.

“We’re not [together],” he clarified. “Well, honestly, it wasn’t anything that wasn’t anticipated at first, but when we got back all the assets, like the photos, you know, I started to kind of like, ‘Oh, there’s something that could be done with these. This could tell the story.’

“So that’s kinda what I wanted to do. I knew it was gonna catch people by surprise a little bit.”

Joey Bada$$'s ‘relationship’ with Serayah was fake pic.twitter.com/PpKBqUT8Nd — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 28, 2023

The rapper also confirmed his single status in an interview with XO Nicole while praising his friend-turned-partner.

“Serayah and I — I’m trying to think, when did we cross paths?” he told the publication. “We have some mutual friends. I think we found ourselves at a few, like, at the same events. And we just became really cool, you know? We got a pretty cool friendship, and I think she’s gorgeous. I think she’s talented. She was in the studio with me one time and she heard the song, and I know that she really liked the song.”

He went on, “When it came to shooting the video, I just kind of proposed the idea to her and she was down, you know what I’m saying? Shout out to Serayah because she really came through for me and she killed it. She killed it.”

The birthday trip seems to have inspired the couple to go public, as their relationship status is no longer in question. Check out the couple enjoying sand, sun and each other below.