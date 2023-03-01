Joey Bada$$ Gives Shades Of ‘Love Jones’ In “Show Me” Short Film

Joey Bada$$ gets sentimental in the accompanying short-film to his new single “Show Me,” which finds the Brooklynite giving shades of Darius Lovehall while touching on matters of the heart. Inspired by the classic romantic drama Love Jones, the clip is directed by Levi Turner and Mccray Sutherlin and captures Joey playing opposite of Empire and BMF actress Serayah, as the pair take viewers through the turbulence that romance can thrust into one’s life.

Scenes of the happy couple unpacking belongings and bonding over creative interests bleed into moments of tumult, as their love falls in danger of splitting at the seams. Filmed in Los Angeles, the short is a perfect compliment to the rapper’s latest drop, as the subdued ambiance mirrors that of production and Joey’s contemplative lyrics.

“Show Me” is the fifth single from his third studio album 2000, which was released July 2022. Boasting features from JID, Larry June, Diddy, Capella Gray, and Westside Gunn, 2000 peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was hailed as one of the superior rap albums of the year. Back in November 2022, Joey performed “Show Me” on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, one of multiple appearances the Pro Era spitter made on late-night TV over the past 12 months.

The 1999 creator is currently gearing up to join Wiz Khalifa on his seven-city Good Trip Tour, which begins April 19 and ends at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO on April 22. In addition to music, Joey will be reprising his role as Unique in the hit Starz drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is set to return later this year.

Watch Joey Bada$$’s short-film for “Show Me” below.