John Amos Hospitalized, Denies Daughter’s Elder Abuse Claims

John Amos has reportedly been hospitalized and suffering from “elder abuse and financial exploitation,” says his daughter. However, Amos had denied her claim.

TMZ reports the Good Times patriarch was placed in a Memphis intensive care unit on May 14, according to his daughter, Shannon. She briefly spoke with her 83-year-old father on a “distressing” FaceTime and claimed Amos was “fighting for his life.”

After being made aware of the alleged abuse and exploitation, she launched a GoFundMe with a goal of $500,000 because their family are “working closely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the local Sheriff’s Department in my father’s home state.” Shannon detailed that they’re working to “catch and prosecute the alleged perpetrators, [but] our priority remains my father’s medical needs and providing him a safe haven.”

John Amos in 1994. Everett Collection

She also revealed Amos’ home had been “stripped of anything valuable.”

Though she didn’t explicitly detail what happened with her father, Shannon added, “The cruelty inflicted upon my dad leaves me questioning what kind of human could commit such acts. Yet, we hold onto hope that justice will prevail.”

However, TMZ claims to have spoken with Amos directly who refutes Shannon’s abuse allegation. He reportedly expressed that he has no idea why she started the GoFundMe. His rep, Belinda Foster, stated that the Me Time actor has been in the hospital due to the fluid traveling to his abdomen causing heart issues. Doctors have drained the area and the actor is reportedly starting to feel better.