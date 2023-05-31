John Beasley, ‘Soul Man’ Actor, Dead At 79

John Beasley, accomplished paternal figure from The Soul Man and The Purge: Anarchy, has died at age 79 in his hometown of Omaha, Neb. The news was confirmed by his sons, Tyrone and Michael.

Tyrone told The Hollywood Reporter that Beasley had been undergoing tests on his liver before his health took an unexpected decline, but an exact cause of death was not disclosed. Michael wrote on Facebook, “I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything.”

Former co-stars Niecy Nash and Cedric The Entertainer have also paid tribute to their fallen comrade.

THE SOUL MAN, (from left): Wesley Jonathan, Niecy Nash, Cedric ‘The Entertainer’, Jazz Raycole, John Beasley, (Season 1), 2012-. photo: © TV Land / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Nash wrote, “[Beasley] was on of most kind actors I’ve ever met. I’m [blessed] to have worked with this beautiful soul. Rest well Sir #TheSoulManFamily.”

Cedric added, “Saddened by the news of his passing. Mr John Beasley was a solid dedicated Actor and performer, and even more solid person and human being.. he came in to audition as the father on my series The Soul Man. He was hands down the only person for the role!! Funny, irreverent, Strong and Kind. I visited him in his beloved hometown of Omaha NE [where] he was well loved and respected. Peace and Blessings to Judy his wife, and the whole family. Rest in Peace Good Sir.”

THE MOVING OF SOPHIE MYLES, Rue McClanahan, Della Reese, John Beasley, 2000

Beasley has been a quiet staple in several television shows and films since the early ’90s, including Losing Isaiah, The Mighty Ducks, Everwood, The Purge: Anarchy, Disappearing Acts, and Brewster Place. Prior to his death, he was set to make his Broadway debut as Noah in the adaptation of The Notebook. He considered the feat to be the “role of a lifetime.”

After having begun his acting career at age 45, Beasley told American Theater, “That Broadway comes at this age—I guess that’s par for my course. I think it’s the ultimate validation of my acting career. Broadway’s always been that vision. I’m told it’s life-changing. To be a working artist is the highest calling, and I appreciate wherever it takes me. If I never got to Broadway, I would still feel I’ve had a pretty successful career.”

Beasley is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy, sons Tyrone and Michael, and grandchildren Evan, Miles, Olivia, Mika, Darius and Malik, a star athlete who played with the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Beasley family during this time.