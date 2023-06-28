John Boyega Shares Update On Jamie Foxx: “He’s Doing Well”

Actor John Boyega shared an update on Jamie Foxx after a phone call with the actor following a health scare. Revealed to PEOPLE, the 31-year-old discussed his They Cloned Tyrone co-star missing the film premiere.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” explained Boyega. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

He continued, “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

John Boyega of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ and Jamie Foxx of ‘Soul’ took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ will be released in U.S. theaters on December 20, 2019 and ‘Soul’ will be released in U.S. theaters on June 19, 2020. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

They Cloned Tyrone additionally stars Teyonah Parris and is described as a comedic sci-fi by Netflix. Set to release on the platform later this summer, the film is described as a “series of eerie events that thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

“It came from two places,” explained Juel Taylor of his directorial debut in a statement. “First, I’ve always wanted to do something in the mystery space. I love mystery movies and genre blends, and I wanted to do something with detectives who weren’t really the most suited to detecting. I had this joke in my mind for a while, like ‘an entrepreneur, a pro, and a hustler walk into a bar and they end up solving a mystery.’ I had this juxtaposition of characters that I wanted, but I didn’t necessarily have anything more than a tone, a vibe.”

TEYONAH PARRIS as YO-YO, JAMIE FOXX as SLICK CHARLES, JOHN BOYEGA as FONTAINE IN ‘THEY CLONED TYRONE’ PARRISH LEWIS/NETFLIX

“Juel and Tony (Rettenmaier) created something we have never seen before. It has such a freshness to it, and the way it combines all different genres felt so unique and it was such sharp comedy, I loved it,” added Foxx.

The acclaimed actor also serves as producer alongside Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr.” Love, and Datari Turner, with executive producers Mark R. Wright, Kim Roth, Jack Murray, Federal Films, Dana Sano, and Monte Lipman. James Lopez and Poppy Hanks are co-executive producers. Also starring in the film are actors Kiefer Sutherland, David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Joshua Mikel, and James Moses Black.

Watch the trailer for They Cloned Tyrone below.