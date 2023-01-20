Skip to main content
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Reveal First Photo Of Newborn Baby

The married couple announced they were expecting a third child in August 2022.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend posing for picture.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Hulu's 2018 Emmy Party at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Presley Ann/Getty Images for Hulu

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who have been married since 2013, have revealed a photo of their third child, as the couple took to Instagram to celebrate the new life.

The couple shared a photo of their two eldest children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, showing admiration for their new baby sister.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling, and our family could not be happier,” Teigen captioned her affectionate IG post. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

Teigen announced they were expecting another child in August 2022, just two years after suffering a miscarriage. The model wrote about the life-changing loss in an essay published in 2020 on Medium, detailing the traumatic event.

“My bleeding was getting heavier and heavier,” she recalled. “The fluid around Jack had become very low — he was barely able to float around. At some points, I swore it was so low I could lay on my back and feel his arms and legs from outside my belly.

“After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all. Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning.

“I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness.”

According to PEOPLE, Esti Maxine Stephens was born on Jan. 13, 2023, with the businessman and musician announcing the news to a crowd during a private concert.

John Legend, 43, stated that they greeted their “little baby this morning” and revealed while he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” it was a “blessed day.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids.
This image has been retouched) (L-R) Miles Theodore Stephens, John Legend, Luna Simone Stephens, and Chrissy Teigen attend Netflix’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” drive-in premiere at The Grove on November 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix
