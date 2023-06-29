John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Welcome Baby Boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family continues to grow, as the couple revealed they have welcomed a son via surrogate, only five months after Teigen gave birth to their daughter, Esti Maxine.

Husband and wife both uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday (June 28) sharing their joyful news.

“Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love,” wrote the EGOT winner, sharing the infant’s name and an animated family photo.

The Cravings cookbook author shared details on fulfilling her childhood dreams in her upload. The lengthy carousel post featuring text and images explained how she and their surrogate, Alexandra, were pregnant at the same time.

“As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy.” detailed the 37-year-old after recounting her experience with losing her own pregnancy and an attempt at surrogacy.

“Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love.”

The couple has been open about Teigen’s experience with pregnancy throughout the past decade. In September 2020, the former model revealed their son, Jack, was stillborn. Following the devastating news, she made a commitment to diet changes and sobriety.

After giving birth to Esti, the Lip Sync Battle host also gave her digital audience insight into her postpartum struggles. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s experience included lactation stains and wearing diapers while healing from a Caesarean section.

Alongside Esti and Wren, the couple share Luna, 7, and Miles, 5.