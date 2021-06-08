John Legend Talks Sperry Collaboration And More In ‘Footwear News’ Cover Story

For John Legend, the global pandemic has served as an opportune time to be with family, work on new music, and venture into more creative endeavors. In the latest cover story for Footwear News, the Grammy Award-winning musician talks about collaborating with shoe line, Sperry, for his upcoming capsule collection. Set to debut this fall, the Sperry x John Legend curated collaboration includes three items inspired by his home and lifestyle: the brand’s first cupsole boat shoe, the Commodore boot, and the Sperry x John Legend Tall Boot.

“We made [the Tall Boot] with some height that they weren’t used to over at Sperry, but they were into it,” said Legend, who became the brand’s global ambassador last year. “I’m glad they were willing to do something a little different with us. We tried to tie it to some shapes and soles and styles that they already had, but make it new and fresh, and clearly reflective that it was a collaboration.”

The father of two also shared his goals as an artist and advocate for social justice. “When I think about goals for myself, I think about creative goals, like I want this next album to be better than all the ones I’ve done before. I want this next collaboration to be better than all the ones I’ve done before,” he said. “I’m always thinking about the goal of being a better creator, being a better artist, being the best version of myself that I can be as someone who puts new things out into the world. That’s usually what my goal is.”

“An urgent issue is making sure we actually have a democracy that is accessible to everyone who’s eligible to vote,” he added. “There are a lot of forces out there lying about what happened in the last election and using that as a pretext to take people’s voting rights away and or make it much harder for them to vote with the intent of suppressing their vote. I feel like the most urgent concern for Americans should be, are we going to have a real democracy where we try to make it as accessible as possible for everyone to vote and actually respect the results of those elections?”

You can read the full cover story over at Footwear News.