John Leguizamo Embraces “Contentious” Term “Latinx”:  “I Feel It’s Progressive”

John Leguizamo has opened up about new MSNBC series Leguizamo Does America and his embrace of “Latinx”, a gender-neutral term used to describe people of Latin decent — often non-binary and/or members of the LGBTQ+ community — who don’t feel “Latino” or “Latina” quite fit.

While the term has been met with resistance from much of the community, the Nuyorican has no problem with it, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn’t understand why it’s such a matter of contention for his people.

“I don’t know why Latinx is contentious, but it’s contentious. People get so riled up about it,” the 62-year-old admitted. “To me, it’s ridiculous. Just the fact that we have a name, and that we’re checking a box, is huge. I mean, I know none of us want to be checking boxes. None of us want to be constantly talking about race, but you have to because otherwise you get excluded. Your communities don’t get funding. Your schools don’t get funded — unless you check that box and vote. You know what I mean? But I love Latinx.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: John Leguizamo attends “Leguizamo Does America” New York screening on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

The actor went on, “I know older people and some younger people don’t, but I feel it’s progressive. I feel like it’s inclusive. I feel like it’s inclusive of women. It’s inclusive of LGBTQ+ people. I feel like it sounds like a superhero, like X-Men. I just love the sound of it.”

Leguizamo also broke down why he chose to create a travel show highlighting Latin communities, telling THR, “I use the travel show method as a way to smuggle content because I want all of America to have Latin envy and want them to feel like they wish they had been born Latin. That’s my mission, and for Latin people to feel very proud of being Latin.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Ben De Jesus, John Leguizamo and Carolina Saavedra attend “Leguizamo Does America” New York screening on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

“I went to look for Latin excellence all across America. I went through the first six cities of my Latin comedy circuit — 26 cities that I go across America with the biggest Latin populations, and I picked my first six cities. I found these great artists, chefs, politicians and activists. Then, we sat down, we ate a meal, we drank a little, we danced a little, and we laughed a lot, and that was the recipe,” he further explained.

Leguizamo Does America debuted on MSNBC Sunday, April 16 and is streaming on Peacock.