John Leguizamo Credits Latin Heritage For Youthful Looks At 62: “Brown Don’t Break Down!”

Actor John Leguizamo recently joked that he has his Puerto-Rican and Columbian ancestry to thank for his youthful looks at the age of 62.

“Brown don’t break down,” he told Page Six at the New York premiere of new series The Power earlier this week. “Just a fact, sorry it’s genetic.”

The proud Latin-American also praised his own mother’s beauty, as she walked the red carpet with her famous son during the premiere.

“You just saw my mom?” He asked of mother Luz Marina Peláez. “She’s 82, she looks 72. Amazing.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: John Leguizamo and Luz Leguizamo attend Prime Video’s “The Power” New York Premiere at DGA Theater on March 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The Power — not to be confused with the 50 Cent-produced STARZ franchise — is based on a book by Naomi Alderman of the same name where all teen girls develop the power to electrocute at will, eventually teaching older women how to harness the power for themselves.

According to Deadline, the show, “follows a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.”

“I feel like it’s an allegory and a metaphor and a parable for what’s going on in the whole world with totalitarianism, fascism, attack on Roe v. Wade, the ban on drag shows, the taking down of AP courses in black history,” Leguizamo told Page Six. “This show covers it all, it’s so interesting because it was written in 2016 but it’s still so in the zeitgeist with what’s going on.”

Leguizamo’s co-stars include Toni Collette, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Toheeb Jimoh, Zrinka Cvitesic, Ana Ularu and Edwina Findley.