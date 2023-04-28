John Mulaney Praises Usher’s Las Vegas Residency: “He’s The King Of Vegas”

Comedian John Mulaney is the latest celeb to take in Usher’s Las Vegas residency, praising the “King of Vegas” during his most recent trip to Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“He’s got a big show, he’s the king of Vegas, do whatever you have to do to go see Usher,” he began on Wednesday’s episode before admitting that he “didn’t know the name of a single Usher song” before attending the show.

LAS VEGAS , NEVADA – JULY 15: Usher Performs at the grand opening of Usher: My Way – The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on July 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

“As I’m watching the show and hearing all these hits, hit after hit, I realize I’ve heard all these songs over the past 25 years getting my hair cut,” he joked before lazily reciting the chorus to Usher’s 2010 hit, “OMG.”

As a fellow entertainer, Mulaney says the show brought about an “existential crisis” for him, as the R&B star’s stage show is far more elaborate than his own stand-up gigs.

“What you get when you go to see Usher…this guy, he was on roller skates at one point! Singing and dancing and interjecting positivity.”

He was also impressed by a canon on stage that shot out “Usher Bucks,” and even brought a few to Kimmel’s show.

“It flies into the air, and you as a 40-year-old man, get down on your knees and pick up pieces of Ush money” Mulaney joked before laughing at his own fandom.

When it came to his fellow celebrities in attendance, Mulaney recalled Usher pointing them out in the crowd and the awkward moment where the showman playfully breezed past his name.

“He’s like ‘L.A. Reid is here, Nelly is here, Chance The Rapper is here,’ and he’s moving along and he gets right to me…he goes, ‘awww man, I didn’t know you were here,” before moving on to acknowledge Dvsn.

Check out the interview below.

Usher is also set to release his ninth studio album later this year, having already teased his upcoming single, “GLU.”