John Singleton’s Mother And Daughter In Legal Battle Over Monthly Allowance

John Singleton attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

John Singleton’s mother and daughter are embroiled in a legal dispute over the daughter’s school allowance. According to RadarOnline, the late director’s daughter, Cleopatra, is battling his mother, Sheila Ward, in court over the $2,700 monthly payment she receives from Singleton’s estate for financial support while attending college. According to Ward, who is the executor of the estate, Cleopatra should not receive further payments since she graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana in May 2021.

She also contends that since Cleopatra continued to receive her monthly allowance even after graduating, the sum of payments made after that date should be deducted from the final payout she’s set to received from the estate. Ward has requested that the court allow her to end the monthly allowance payments on those grounds.

Cleopatra argues that the payments should continue because she is still enrolled in an online school. She also claims that her grandmother’s final accounting report contains “woefully inaccurate” information and should not be approved by the court. Part of her reasoning is that the report was devoid of documented proof of transactions listed by Ward.

John Singleton attends FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration at Craft on September 16, 2017 in Century City, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

The monthly allowance was first approved by the court in December 2019, months after Singleton’s death earlier that year. The allowance was intended to be used as financial assistance due to Cleopatra being a “full-time student who did not have other sources of income” at the time. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

John Singleton passed away in April 2019 after suffering a stroke, which left him hospitalized and in critical condition. He was taken off life support at the behest of his family on April 28, 2019. He was 51-years-old at the time of his death.

He is best known for the films Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, Baby Boy, and the hit FX series Snowfall.