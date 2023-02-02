John Singleton Left Behind Rare Tupac Painting From ‘Baby Boy,’ Worth $75K

According to Radar Online, John Singleton’s 2Pac painting from 2001’s Baby Boy has been discovered and is worth $75,000. The outlet retrieved legal documents showing a list of items the late acclaimed director left behind after his passing in 2019.

Along with the famous Pac painting, other valuable items include the Baby Boy lowrider (estimated at $50,000) and an OG poster of Boyz n the Hood, listed at $700. Singleton’s estate also reported possession of thirteen binders of scripts (valued at $6,500) for classic movies such as Hustle & Flow, Shaft, Poetic Justice, and Black Snake Moan.

Other notable items unearthed from the late filmmaker’s personal belongings were a plethora of comic books and journals the director wrote in during the creation of several of his movies. The total value of his belongings was listed at $156,000.

John Singleton died at 51 on April 29, 2019 after suffering from a stroke.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father, and friend, John Daniel Singleton, will be taken off of life support today,” a family spokesperson told Deadline.

Singleton’s professional career launched in 1991 with his first feature film, Boyz n the Hood. The classic starred Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, and Angela Bassett. At 24, he became the youngest person and the first African-American to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Director.

His legacy is still felt today; one of his last projects, Snowfall, enters into its sixth and final season on FX this year. The acclaimed series stars Damson Idris, Angela Lewis, Armin Joseph, and Michael Hyatt.

Fans will be able to tune in on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 10 PM EST/PT on FX.