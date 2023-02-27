JoJo To Make Broadway Debut In ‘Moulin Rouge’

JoJo is taking her talents to the theater. This spring, fans can catch the “Leave (Get Out)” singer in her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

“When I first saw this musical I fell instantly head over heels in love,” explained the 32-year-old on Instagram.

“I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging onto every word of every song. This show is a full on feast for the senses and the opportunity to play Satine feels like the culmination of so many dreams. I cannot believe I get to join this phenomenal cast and company!!!! You guys blow me away!!!”

In her post’s caption, she also thanked actress Ashley Loren (This Is Us) who she’ll be succeeding.

“theee most incredible badass singer actress artist i’m lucky to call friend and experience her sisterhood and generosity of spirit,” expressed JoJo. “Thank you to the amazing producers and directorial staff for believing in me like you do. Performing on Broadway and living in NYC?! This is all a dream come true. I know this show means so much to so many and I promise to put all I have into every single night as Satine.”

JoJo will star opposite Derek Klena who will reprise their role as Christian. Set in 1900s France, Moulin Rouge follows a charming young composer who falls in love with a cabaret actor named Satine while in Paris, the city of Love.

She will take the stage on April 11 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre for her 14-week limited engagement until July 16. Tickets are now on sale.