Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, Hip-Hop Manager, Has Died

Beloved Hip-Hop manager Hovain has passed away. On Saturday (Nov. 26), the sad news was shared across Hovain’s social media accounts which gave a brief statement eulogizing the Cinematic Music Group Executive.

“It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends, and colleagues that Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, Nov. 25,” the statement read.

“He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother, and a proud Brooklyn representative. We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all of the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time. We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.”

Hovain, née Jonathan Hylton, was a Brooklyn-born manager who achieved success around the industry, leading projects for a slew of artists and entertainers through brand endorsements and engagement.

Some of his career highlights saw Hylton overlooking efforts from prominent New York rappers, including Cam’ron, Styles P, and Lloyd Banks. During his time at Cinematic Music Group, Hylton found success working with artists including T-Pain and Flipp Dinero.

Along with his music industry credentials, Hylton was also a professor at Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn. At Kingsborough, Hovain taught “The Business of Music,” an eight-week course offering students in-depth knowledge on the ins and outs of the music industry, including deals, business positions needed for an artist’s success, and more.

VIBE sends our condolences to Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton’s family and friends at this time. Rest in peace.