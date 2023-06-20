Jonathan Majors Appears In Court With Meagan Good’s Support

Jonathan Majors, center, and Meagan Good, left, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York.

Jonathan Majors appeared in court Tuesday morning (June 20) following his arrest earlier this year over an alleged assault. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the quick hearing resulted in the once-promising actor’s trial being scheduled for Aug. 3.

Judge Rachel S. Pauley reiterated the terms of the full temporary order of protection the alleged victim was granted earlier this year to Majors and his attorney, Priya Chaudhry. The Creed III star and his legal team maintain his innocence.

Exiting the courthouse, the 33-year-old stood hand-in-hand with actress Meagan Good. The two were rumored to be in a relationship after being spotted together publicly, including a date with her family at Red Lobster last month.

Jonathan Majors is seen in court during a hearing in his domestic violence case, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in New York. Majors’ domestic violence case will go to trial Aug. 3, the judge said Tuesday, casting him in a real-life courtroom drama as his idled Hollywood career hangs in the balance AP Photo/Steven Hirsch, Pool

In March, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor was arrested on misdemeanor charges, now facing charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment, The Cut reports. He was also accused of strangling the alleged victim during the incident, with the D.A.’s office dropping that particular charge.

Chaudhry claims to have video footage from a vehicle where the alleged assault took place, as well as witness testimonies from the driver and onlookers.

Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“He has done nothing wrong,” Majors’ publicist said at the time. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Following his arrest, the award-winning actor was dropped by his talent manager Entertainment 360, as well as his PR firm, The Lede Company. Additionally, more alleged abuse victims reportedly revealed their own experiences and are cooperating with law enforcement, Variety reported back in April. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office, however, has not confirmed this claim or filed any charges related to any additional accusations.