Jonathan Majors Assault Trial Delayed Until September 2023

Jonathan Majors’ trial date has been rescheduled for Sept. 6, 2023, moving from its initial August date. According to Variety, the acclaimed actor arrived at court on Thursday (Aug. 3) for his scheduled trial but was alerted that the prosecution was still collecting discovery and wasn’t ready.

However, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry alleged that the prosecution wasn’t “timely” in handing in their evidence. In March 2023, the Marvel Studios star was arrested for the alleged strangulation, assault, and harassment of Grace Jabbari — his then-girlfriend.

However, Majors’ legal team has clarified that he was arrested on misdemeanor charges, including two counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree. Majors has pleaded not guilty to the four charges, while the strangulation charge was dropped altogether.

Jonathan Majors attends the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival honors program and Variety’s 10 actors to watch at The Balboa Bay Club and Resort on October 16, 2022 in Newport Beach, California. Faraone/Getty Images

Then, in June 2023, Majors responded by filing a domestic violence complaint against his alleged assault victim. According to Insider, the Creed III actor alleged that his now ex-girlfriend attacked him, the opposite of what she told the authorities. The 33-year-old actor met with law enforcement in late June 2023 at the Manhattan Criminal Court to file the document telling his version of the alleged assault.

Majors claimed that a “drunk and hysterical” Jabbari caused him “pain and bleeding” after scratching and slapping him. He also admitted that he aggressively put his hands on her that night. But, it was to pull her back in the car, fearing that she would be hurt by oncoming traffic.

During this moment, she “grabbed for his face, coat, and phone,” with the incident making its way into the street, Majors recalled. “I was worried she would be hurt by traffic. So I physically picked her up and put her in the car.”

Marvel star Jonathan Majors is due in a NYC court Tuesday on domestic assault charges. Grace Jabbari says he broke her right middle finger in a midnight fight on a Chinatown corner. Watch her right hand 3 hours later, as she climbs a dance club staircase (she’s on the right) ? pic.twitter.com/vj9qMDbsQp — Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) June 18, 2023

Chaudhry claims to have video footage from a vehicle where the alleged assault took place, as well as witness testimonies from the driver and onlookers. “He has done nothing wrong,” Majors’ publicist said at the time. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”