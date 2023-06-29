Jonathan Majors Files Domestic Violence Report Against Alleged Victim

Jonathan Majors attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jonathan Majors has filed a domestic violence complaint against his alleged assault victim, Grace Jabbari.

According to Insider, the Marvel star alleges that his now ex-girlfriend attacked him, the opposite of what she told the authorities on March 25, 2023. Majors, 33, met with law enforcement on Wednesday (June 21) at the Manhattan Criminal Court to file the document telling his version of the alleged assault.

Majors claimed that a “drunk and hysterical” Jabbari caused him “pain and bleeding” after scratching and slapping him. The acclaimed actor also proclaimed that the woman previously attacked him in their relationship but didn’t file reports, citing an incident in London.

He also admitted that he aggressively put his hands on her that night. But, it was to pull her back in the car, fearing that she would be hurt by oncoming traffic. During this moment, she “grabbed for his face, coat, and phone,” with the incident making its way into the street, Majors recalled. “I was worried she would be hurt by traffic. So I physically picked her up and put her in the car.”

Marvel star Jonathan Majors is due in a NYC court Tuesday on domestic assault charges. Grace Jabbari says he broke her right middle finger in a midnight fight on a Chinatown corner. Watch her right hand 3 hours later, as she climbs a dance club staircase (she’s on the right) ? pic.twitter.com/vj9qMDbsQp — Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) June 18, 2023

Additionally, Creed III’s superstar accused the woman of running up his credit card after the incident, spending $6,000 – $7,000, and stealing his iPhone.

The District Attorney’s office has allegedly declined to investigate and pursue charging Grace Jabbari despite having evidence supporting that she wasn’t injured. Evidence includes surveillance footage from a club showing the woman using her right hand after claiming Majors broke her right middle finger after assaulting her.

The outlet also reported that NYPD checked “yes” on the incident report document after asking Jonathan Majors to answer “yes” or “no” to a series of questions. These questions included, “Is suspect capable of killing you or children?”; “Is suspect violently and constantly jealous of you?”; and “Has the physical violence increased in frequency or severity over the past six months?”

Jonathan Majors is set to appear in trial on Aug. 3 for the misdemeanor for the assault case.