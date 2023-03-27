Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Suggests Evidence Will Prove His Innocence Following Assault Arrest

Jonathan Majors made headlines over the weekend for reasons other than his latest films, Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. According to Fox News, the Hollywood star was arrested on charges of alleged strangulation, assault and harassment of a woman who claims to be his girlfriend.

However, Majors’ legal team has clarified that he was arrested on misdemeanor charges, including two counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree.

“On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to [a] 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct,” the police report reads per outlet. “A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female.”

Majors, 33, was transported to Manhattan Central Booking following the alleged incident. Per report, the woman “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

The actor has maintained his innocence, as his legal team has revealed that they’ve obtained evidence that will prove Majors to be “completely innocent.”

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” stated his criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Chaudhry claims to have video footage from a vehicle where the alleged assault took place, as well as witness testimonies from the driver and onlookers. It is also reported that written statements from the victim will be used, as she recanted the allegations twice.

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” Majors’ lawyer added. “Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

“He has done nothing wrong,” Majors’ publicist stated to Variety. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”